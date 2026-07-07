Lompoc man arrested after woman reports sexual battery

Lompoc police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday on suspicion of sexual battery.

Police say on Sunday, a woman reported that she was walking with a family member in the area of West Ocean Avenue and L Street when she noticed a man following her. They briefly went into a business, and when they came out, she said the man was waiting outside. The woman told police that as she continued walking, the man approached her from behind, pulled on her clothing, reached into her pants, and grabbed her buttocks. A witness intervened and the man reportedly ran away.

Police say officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video, and on Monday, a detective conducting a follow-up investigation in the area spotted someone matching that description.

At about the same time, police say dispatch received a report that the same person was suspected of committing a theft at a nearby business.

The detective reportedly tried to stop the man but he ran away. More officers responded and a drone was used to locate the suspect hiding in a nearby yard.

Humberto Castillo Arias was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and resisting arrest and is also being investigated for theft. Police say the victim positively identified Arias as the person who grabbed her.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.