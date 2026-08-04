Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of 15 felony charges of child sexual abuse after 5-year investigation

After a nearly five-year investigation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 46-year-old Lompoc man on suspicion of 15 felony charges related to the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Detectives arrested Shane Ryan Gledhill at his home in Lompoc on August 3.

Their investigation reportedly began in November 2021, when officials say a 17-year-old girl reported inappropriate conduct involving Gledhill that occurred when she was just 15 years old.

In 2022, investigators served a search warrant at Gledhill's home, where they reported finding thousands of digital files.

Sheriff's officials say they identified a total of nine victims who were all minors when they came into contact with Gledhill.

Investigators say Gledhill contacted many of the victims through online casting calls and filmmaking projects using the names "Shane Ryan" and "Shane Ryan-Reid."

They believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified or come forward. Authorities say Gledhill's alleged criminal conduct may have spanned approximately 25 years and involved individuals throughout the Central Coast, the Los Angeles area, and potentially the East Coast.

He reportedly used the following social media accounts and websites:

Instagram



@madsincinema

@talkhardcinema

@shaneryanreid

@shaneryanreidfilms

Facebook



Shane Ryan-Reid

Websites



madsincinema.com

shaneryanfilms.weebly.com

Gledhill faces charges that include offenses involving child molestation, rape, forcible sexual assault, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, possession of child sexual abuse material, and providing harmful matter to a minor.

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with Gledhill or has further information that could help detectives with this investigation is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.

