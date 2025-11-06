Lompoc man sentenced to prison for store thefts

Lompoc resident 36-year-old Myichael Kheal Jahmyi Tyre Lennon has been sentenced to nine years and four months in state prison following his conviction on five felony theft charges.

On Wednesday a judge handed down the sentence after a Santa Barbara County jury found Lennon guilty of four counts of petty theft with prior convictions and one count of second-degree commercial burglary. The jury also determined that Lennon had two prior strike convictions.

Prosecutors said Lennon repeatedly targeted Marshalls and Walmart stores in Lompoc between March and May 2025, stealing merchandise five different times and often getting away through fire exits.