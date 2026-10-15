Lompoc mayoral and city council candidates outline priorities ahead of November election

With the November 3 General Election approaching, candidates running for mayor and two city council seats in Lompoc are sharing their priorities for the city’s future.

From housing affordability and public safety to economic development and government accountability, candidates are outlining how they would address some of the biggest challenges facing the community.

KSBY News spoke with both mayoral candidates and reached out to candidates competing for the District 2 and District 3 City Council seats.

Mayoral race: Jim Mosby and Jeremy Ball

Incumbent Mayor Jim Mosby is seeking another two-year term, facing a challenge from current District 4 Councilmember Jeremy Ball.

Both candidates have experience serving in city government but have different perspectives on how Lompoc should address its challenges.

Mosby said his priority throughout the campaign has been continuing his responsibilities as mayor.

“I’m still being mayor. I mean, that’s my priority is to continue being mayor, not being distracted by the campaign,” Mosby said.

Ball said campaigning has allowed him to connect directly with residents and hear their concerns.

“I think the best part of it for me is getting out and knocking on doors and talking to everyday people and listening to their concerns,” Ball said.

Housing affordability and economic development

Mosby identified housing availability and job creation as ongoing challenges for the city.

“Major concerns. Of course, there’s always the ever-looming jobs-housing imbalance that we have. More jobs, more housing,” Mosby said.

He pointed to approximately 350 housing units currently under construction and another 500 in the development pipeline. Mosby also highlighted the Bailey Avenue corridor and Badger Ranch projects as potential opportunities for additional housing.

He credited the city’s reduction of certain development-related fees with encouraging construction.

“We’ve done that by reevaluating and reducing that construction tax by 91-92%,” Mosby said, referring to changes affecting single-family residential development.

Mosby also highlighted new and expanding businesses, including restaurants, retail establishments, and automotive businesses.

However, he argued that regional policies and disagreements over growth have created obstacles for Lompoc.

“A lot of what’s holding us back is the South County power. They don’t want us to grow. They don’t want us to annex,” Mosby said.

He also criticized what he described as an unequal distribution of housing assistance responsibilities throughout Santa Barbara County.

Ball similarly acknowledged the need for additional housing and jobs but emphasized improving the city’s appearance and making it easier for businesses to operate.

“We have a lot of dilapidated properties. We have buildings that have been empty for over a decade,” Ball said.

He believes neglected commercial corridors can discourage investment and affect how residents feel about their community.

“Cleaning up our town is a big thing for me,” Ball said.

Ball also wants to simplify the process of opening a business in Lompoc, particularly for entrepreneurs who may struggle with permitting requirements.

“I want a more welcoming city hall,” Ball said.

He argued that waiting months to obtain necessary approvals can create unnecessary challenges for business owners.

Both candidates also see opportunities for Lompoc to benefit from economic activity associated with Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Mosby emphasized the importance of ensuring Lompoc receives economic benefits from projected job growth at the installation.

Ball said the city should also work to attract visitors coming to the area for rocket launches, encouraging them to spend money at local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.

Public safety and city finances

Public safety funding was another major topic discussed during the interviews.

Mosby defended the city’s financial commitment to police and fire services, saying the council has provided resources while establishing additional spending oversight.

“One of the departments went $700,000 over budget. That wasn’t done in front of council, in front of the people,” Mosby said.

He explained that the council implemented requirements for departments to seek additional approval when expenditures exceed their budgets.

Mosby also emphasized the importance of respecting the city manager’s responsibilities, including labor negotiations.

“The city manager needs to be allowed to manage,” Mosby said.

Ball, meanwhile, expressed concern about firefighter compensation and employee retention.

“[The] fire department right now is still among the lowest paid in the county and the hardest working,” Ball said.

He argued that losing experienced firefighters to neighboring departments creates additional challenges for the city.

Ball said his budget priorities would include maintaining police and fire services while finding additional revenue to address infrastructure needs.

He also questioned the city’s approach to a previous sales tax proposal intended to fund street repairs.

The measure failed to receive the required voter approval, and Ball said he had favored considering a general tax proposal that would have given the council greater flexibility in allocating revenue.

“We need revenue. We don’t have enough,” Ball said.

He suggested the city consider ways to generate additional funding through economic activity and potentially revisit discussions about a sales tax, with community input.

Police technology and privacy concerns

Both candidates were also asked about the use of Flock technology by the Lompoc Police Department, including license plate recognition cameras and drones used for emergency response.

Mosby described the technology as an important tool for public safety but acknowledged the need to consider constitutional protections.

“As we move on further with new technology, we want to make sure that we’re not stepping on our Constitution as well,” Mosby said.

He also discussed the possibility of requiring search warrants for certain types of data access.

Ball distinguished between the city’s license plate recognition cameras and its drone program.

He said he sees potential benefits in deploying drones during emergencies, particularly when they can help officers assess potentially dangerous situations before arriving.

However, he raised concerns about the volume of information collected by license plate recognition cameras.

Ball estimated that approximately 130,000 license plate images had been captured during a 30-day period.

“It does make me concerned about where this technology evolves,” Ball said.

He questioned how expanding surveillance technology could affect personal privacy in the future while acknowledging its role in criminal investigations.

What would success look like?

Both candidates were asked what measurable improvement they would want residents to see after another two years.

Mosby pointed to park maintenance, street cleanup efforts and addressing public drug use as areas requiring continued attention.

“We need to improve the quality of life in this town,” Mosby said.

He said he wants to continue holding city staff accountable for maintaining public spaces and responding to residents’ concerns.

Ball said his vision includes cleaner streets, fewer neglected properties, and more businesses operating throughout Lompoc.

“When, in two years, when people drive through this town or people come and visit us, I want them to say, 'hey, something feels different,'” Ball said.

He hopes those improvements would encourage residents to spend more time in their community while attracting outside visitors and investment.

District 3: Sarah Anne Read and Nick Gonzales

In the District 3 City Council race, Sarah Anne Read and Nick Gonzales are competing for the seat currently held by Dirk Starbuck.

Both candidates responded to questions from KSBY News about the city’s most pressing issues, financial stability and their priorities if elected.

Read identified affordable housing, road maintenance, and code enforcement as major concerns.

“Our most pressing issues are affordable housing, road maintenance, and needing to clean up our town (code enforcement),” Read said.

She said she would work with city leadership to support projects that generate funding for road maintenance and first responders.

Read also acknowledged financial challenges facing the city in the coming years.

“The next four years look tough glancing at financials,” she said.

She believes city officials will need to carefully evaluate spending and prioritize investments that provide the greatest return for residents.

Read identified changing the culture at City Hall as her top priority during her first year in office.

“My top priority would be changing the culture at City Hall, bringing back trust and transparency, working together,” she said.

Gonzales, meanwhile, identified insufficient city revenue as Lompoc’s most pressing concern.

He proposed creating economic incentives to attract housing development and new businesses, including fee waivers for projects that could expand the city’s tax base.

Gonzales also emphasized the importance of seeking outside funding through grants and matching funds from county, state, and federal agencies.

“The way to stop boom and bust cycles is to ensure that significant one-time expenses are accounted for and planned so that annual budgets are not side-swiped with unexpected expenses,” Gonzales said.

He believes the city should implement stronger reserve, infrastructure, and capital improvement plans to protect essential services.

Gonzales also pointed to the anticipated expansion of Vandenberg Space Force Base as an economic opportunity.

He cited projections of approximately 10,000 additional jobs by 2030 and said Lompoc should position itself to attract workers and businesses associated with that growth.

“Lompoc has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capitalize on the expansion and bring in additional residents with high-paying jobs,” Gonzales said.

He believes increased economic activity could generate additional revenue through sales taxes, property taxes and city utilities.

District 2: Victor Vega and Sharlameigne Segovia

In District 2, incumbent Councilmember Victor Vega is seeking reelection against challenger Sharlameigne Segovia.

KSBY News reached out to both candidates requesting their perspectives on the city’s biggest challenges, its financial future and their priorities if elected.

KSBY News is awaiting responses from Vega and will update this article when additional information becomes available.

Meanwhile, Segovia says drug use is one of the most pressing issues facing Lompoc right now.

"I know I can’t reach everyone, but I believe that changing one mindset at a time can make a real difference. Sometimes, making a difference starts with one conversation, one connection, and one person at a time," Segovia said.

She also shared that she would like to explore outside funding opportunities, including federal and state grants that the City of Lompoc may qualify for.

"[I] also think we should look at the major corporations that operate here not just as businesses in our city, but as our neighbors. I would want to open conversations about how they might support our community and where there may be opportunities to work together," Segovia said.

As for her top priority if elected, Segovia says she wants to see more investment in infrastructure and resources.

"That means addressing our road conditions, exploring state and federal grants to help fund repairs, and making sure our fire department has the resources it needs as our city grows. We live in a high-wind area, and with rocket launches at the base and new housing developments coming in, public safety and preparedness need to be part of that planning," she said.

The Lompoc mayoral seat carries a two-year term, while city council members serve four-year terms.

The mayor is elected by voters across the city, while councilmembers are elected by residents within their respective districts.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Residents can find election information, candidate details and voting resources through the City of Lompoc and the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

