Lompoc offers free bus rides through February

Lompoc city officials have announced that fares across all fixed-route bus lines, ride on-demand, and ADA Paratransit will be free through the end of February.

Officials say this allows community members to use Lompoc’s updated transit system, including new routes, and offerings.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the city’s public transit system, at no cost.

The free fares apply to all transit services operating within city limits through February 28th.

This free offer does not apply to the Clean Air Express routes.

For route maps, schedules and additional transit information click here: Transit website [links-1.govdelivery.com].

