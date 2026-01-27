Lompoc officials address homelessness concerns following community forum on public safety

Lompoc officials are working to address community concerns about homelessness and public safety following a public forum held on January 21 that brought together county officials, law enforcement, and residents.

The forum addressed key issues, including mental health response times, law enforcement authority, and county services for homeless individuals.

Brian Halterman, a local shelter leader who attended the meeting, said he wanted to hear community concerns firsthand.

"I believe at times there's misconception or there's misinformation or possibly not accurate information that is shared and I was there to kind of hear what was being shared," Halterman said.

He identified connecting homeless individuals with services as the biggest challenge facing the community.

"People that are struggling with addiction or mental illness, for them to just find the avenues to connect, it's probably the hardest part," Halterman said.

John Winckler, branch chief at the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, explained that the county operates mobile crisis teams available around the clock.

"We have mobile crisis teams that are available 24/7 countywide to respond in the community to individuals that are experiencing a behavioral health crisis," Winckler said.

The mobile crisis teams are dispatched through a 24-hour access line, with response times tracked and reported to the state. Winckler said the average response time is about 30 minutes.

"Our average is about a half hour and we are committed to maintaining that average response time," Winckler said.

The forum also resulted in plans for refresher training on 5150 holds for Lompoc police officers, which the county has approved.

"We just offer a refresher training where we kind of train them on the welfare institution codes and the criteria for involuntary holds and kind of what the process is in Santa Barbara County," Winckler said.

Community members also raised concerns about encampments along the Santa Ynez River, where residents say many homeless people keep returning.

Maria Anguiniga, chair of the Lompoc Public Safety Commission, said the county agreed to work with the police chief to create a memorandum of understanding similar to one implemented in Santa Maria.

Alma Hernandez, district representative, confirmed the agreement is already in development.

"It's something that's already in the works," Hernandez said.

County officials say they plan to continue working with the city and the Lompoc Public Safety Commission, with the goal of providing community updates in the coming months.

