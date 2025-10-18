Lompoc Parks & Recreation seeks volunteers for citywide community service day

The City of Lompoc’s annual Make a Difference Day will take place on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and volunteers are needed for a variety of community service projects.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation holds this event as part of the nation’s largest day of community service.

Community members are encouraged to volunteer as individuals or as part of a group at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation .

City of Lompoc

Volunteers will meet at City Hall before being assigned to various work sites.

Complimentary lunch will be offered to participants.

For further details, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at (805) 875-8100.

