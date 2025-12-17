Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lompoc pizzeria gives back to employees

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Wild West Pizza &amp; Grill, Lompoc
Posted

Tuesday was Employee Appreciation Day at Wild West Pizza in Lompoc, and every dollar customers spent throughout the day went directly to the employees.

The pizzeria calls it a full day dedicated to honoring the hard-working team members who make the restaurant a success.

Owner David Goldy says his employees are the backbone of Wild West Pizza.

"I think it just shows that we care, you know, and it puts the proof behind the pudding, so to speak, that we're not just saying, 'Oh, our employees mean a lot to us,' we're showing them in a concrete way," Goldy said.

Wild West Pizza is located at 1137 N. H Street in Lompoc and is open until 9 p.m.

