Lompoc Planning Commission approves permits for historic theater restoration and expansion

The Lompoc Planning Commission has unanimously approved permits needed to move forward with the restoration and expansion of the historic Lompoc Theatre, bringing the nearly 100-year-old landmark one step closer to a comeback.

Commissioners approved permits for the project along H Street, which includes outdoor event space, dining areas, and additional facilities designed to support future performances, according to project organizers.

"It is, in fact, a huge step forward. I mean, we've been building towards that moment for almost 13 years now, and it required millions of dollars in, you know, architectural plans and theater restoration, just getting us to the point where we actually had everything on paper for the city to look at as to how we were going to use the building," said Mark Herrier, Executive Director.

Crews have already completed major upgrades, including a new roof and seismic improvements. The project is now entering its next phase, with fundraising continuing to close a $6.5 million funding gap.

"It's about leaving a legacy for those who can afford it. It changes lives. It will generate $6 million a year to Lompoc the minute the doors open, and there are 75,000 people that live and work within 15 minutes of our stage. They have zero venues now," Herrier said.

Lompoc residents say the project could fill a void in local entertainment, one that currently sends many people outside the city.

"I think it's important because it could spark something new they might want to try," said Victoria Saenz, Lompoc resident.

"I'm really excited so people can enjoy it," Romina Saenz said.

"Since art and music, there's no language barrier for those... I would love to see something multicultural," said Frankie Rodrigues, Lompoc resident. "And [to] have something that historical, like building and bring it back to life, I think is a really good thing for the community."

For many residents, the restoration is about more than preserving a historic building.

"It's going to transform the town because it is literally in the center of town and it is the beating heart and soul of our community and will be again when it opens," Herrier said.

With permits now approved, organizers say their next goal is completing phase two of the restoration and opening the stage to live performances next year.

For more information about the Lompoc Theatre Project, click here.

