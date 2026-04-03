Lompoc police arrest 41-year-old man in online child exploitation case

The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man following an investigation into online communications with minors.

Detectives arrested Matthew Markonis on a Ramey warrant around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

Lompoc Police Department

The investigation began back in February when detectives say they received information that Markonis was communicating with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives determined Markonis allegedly used online platforms, including Chat Avenue and Discord, to contact the juvenile.

During the investigation, police say they found Markonis also communicated with another person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Both teens were located in other states.

According to detectives Markonis sent sexually explicit images of himself and expressed a desire to meet the girls for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts.

Markonis was taken into custody on charges of distribution or exhibition of harmful or obscene material to a minor, contacting or communicating with a minor with intent to commit a specified offense, and attempted use of a minor to violate the Controlled Substances Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Lompoc Police Department asks any additional victims or anyone with more information to contact Detective Horton.