Lompoc police arrest man suspected of sex crimes involving minor

Police in Lompoc arrested a Santa Barbara man this week on suspicion of sex crimes involving an underage victim.

Police say they began investigating the case in October, when they received information that a man had been grooming an underage girl for several years, ultimately leading to unlawful sexual acts.

The suspect, Ricardo Romero, 47, was arrested on Nov. 12.

Lompoc Police Department Ricardo Romero

Police are encouraging other potential victims or anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Renner. To reach the Lompoc Police Department, call (805) 736-2341.