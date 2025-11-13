Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Lompoc police arrest man suspected of sex crimes involving minor

FILE
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
FILE
Posted

Police in Lompoc arrested a Santa Barbara man this week on suspicion of sex crimes involving an underage victim.

Police say they began investigating the case in October, when they received information that a man had been grooming an underage girl for several years, ultimately leading to unlawful sexual acts.

The suspect, Ricardo Romero, 47, was arrested on Nov. 12.

Ricardo Romero background.jpg
Ricardo Romero

Police are encouraging other potential victims or anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Renner. To reach the Lompoc Police Department, call (805) 736-2341.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community