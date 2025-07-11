Lompoc police arrest woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from Ulta Beauty

Jennifer Hurtado, 29, was arrested at Ulta Beauty in Lompoc on Thursday, on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property, after police say she stole over $1,600 worth of merchandise from the store.

Investigators say Lompoc Ulta Beauty store management called the Lompoc Police Department while Hurtado was leaving the shop and provided officers with a description and license plate of the vehicle she was driving. When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted the vehicle and stopped her.

Hurtado was arrested after police say officers found merchandise she had stolen from the Lompoc Ulta store, as well as merchandise she had taken earlier in the day from the Goleta and Oxnard Ulta stores. The department located and seized over $7,600 worth of products in her possession between the three stores, according to police.

Investigators say Hurtado ultimately confessed to the thefts.

Ulta Beauty management says that Hurtado is a suspect in multiple thefts from the Ulta Beauty chain in different cities and states, with losses amounting to approximately $152,000.