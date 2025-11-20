Lompoc Police busts suspect with drugs, gun, and stolen credit cards

Lompoc Police say a months-long investigation has ended with the arrest of a man now facing a long list of felony charges.

According to police, the case began back in August, when a victim reported her credit card stolen and used at several local businesses. Detectives soon identified the suspect as Francisco Monroy.

As officers tracked the fraudulent purchases, they say they discovered Monroy had also been driving a vehicle belonging to a Lompoc resident from the Country Club area who had recently passed away. The estate’s executor later confirmed the car and other property had been stolen.

Detectives obtained a search and arrest warrant, and on November 19th, law enforcement says they located Monroy in the stolen car, taking him into custody without incident.

According to police a search of Monroy’s home, vehicles, and personal property turned up more than three-and-a-half pounds of meth, about two ounces of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, drug-sale paraphernalia, cash, and numerous stolen credit cards, checks, identification cards, and personal information.

Lompoc Police Department

Police say Monroy was already out on bail for three previous drug-sales cases. He’s now booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple new charges, with bail set at $120,000.