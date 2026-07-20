Lompoc police conducting homicide investigation

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a report of a death in the 400 block of North I Street at about 2:30 p.m. on July 18.

Once on scene, police say officers determined that the victim had injuries consistent with an assault.

Detectives have since been working to process the scene and canvass the area, following up on any leads. Police say evidence discovered during the preliminary investigation led them to a location on the 400 block of North G Street.

No further details have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.