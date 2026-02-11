Lompoc Police Department rolling out AI-assisted dispatch software

The Lompoc Police Department is rolling out a new tool for dispatchers.

The AI-assisted software is called Hyper. Tuesday marked the first day the program was implemented with the department’s call handling system.

The voice-based software is designed to handle non-emergency calls, freeing up dispatchers to handle other emergencies and 911 calls.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin tells KSBY the dispatch center receives approximately 80,000 calls a year. He estimates the new system will be able to handle 60 to 75 percent of those, but only those that are non-emergency.

KSBY was shown how the program works. Using a stolen bike as an example, the call was made to the police department. The automated system then asks for information about what the call is for, whether the incident has already happened, the caller’s contact information and other questions related to the specific call, like the type of bike stolen. Before hanging up, the caller is asked to confirm that their contact information is correct and informed that an officer will be in touch once one is available.

The caller is also given an option to receive a citizen’s crime report, and once the department rolls out new computer software, a case number.

In the example KSBY was shown, the entire call lasted approximately two minutes. City officials say the system is currently available in English and Spanish but will eventually be able to respond in more than 30 languages.

The department tells KSBY that if 300 calls were made to the department at once, the system could answer them all at the same time, whereas now, with only two dispatchers working during every shift, people would need to be placed on hold until dispatchers could get to each call.

The information taken by the system is then forwarded to dispatchers, who will assign an officer to respond.

City officials say the system can also detect background noise, and if a fight or something else is heard, the system can automatically escalate the call to a dispatcher.

The department’s supervisor stresses that the new system is not replacing dispatchers, but serving as an extra tool.

The Lompoc Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Santa Barbara County to begin using this technology.

City officials say the cost is about $46,500 annually and was approved by the city council.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin says that as chief, he’s looking to move the department forward with technology and help provide a better level of service the community hasn’t experienced before.

The department will also soon be rolling out a Drone as First Responder program designed to help officers respond to calls faster and provide helpful information to officers before they arrive on scene.

Lompoc approves two-year police drone program, residents raise privacy concerns

The City Council recently approved a two-year pilot program allowing police to launch the Drone as First Responder system.

Chief Martin says they're working to get electricity to the two drone pads that will be mounted on the department's roof.

The program is designed to provide officers with real-time aerial information while responding to emergency calls.

The pilot is expected to cost about $426,000, with most funding coming from a state grant.

Chief Martin says the drones will primarily be deployed in response to 911 calls and would not be used for general surveillance.

He says they can also help with theft or other calls and be able to respond to the scene in under 30 seconds, helping relay suspect information immediately to responding officers.

The drones would not scan nearby neighborhoods while responding.

The department says every drone flight would be logged and publicly visible through an online dashboard hosted on the City of Lompoc’s website, allowing residents to see when and why drones are deployed.

The chief is hoping to have the system rolled out by the summer.