Lompoc police investigating officer-involved shooting; no injuries reported

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the police department, officers responded to a call regarding a fight and people forcing their way into a home during a party.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they spotted a reported stolen vehicle that was believed to be associated with the disturbance. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly accelerated toward them.

Officers fired at the vehicle, and it crashed into a patrol vehicle and other parked cars.

Police say no one was struck by gunfire and no other injuries were reported.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are not releasing any other information at this time.