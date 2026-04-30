Lompoc police investigating reports of shooting near high school

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that prompted a brief lockdown at Lompoc High School on Thursday.

It happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 600 block of West College Avenue.

Police say they received several calls about gunshots being heard in the area. However, there are no reports of injuries or arrests.

The high school was locked down as a precaution because of its proximity to the scene. According to police, the lockdown was lifted after a few minutes once officers determined there was no threat to students or staff.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.