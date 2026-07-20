Lompoc police seek to identify Ulta theft suspects

The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people believed responsible for stealing more than $6,500 worth of products from Ulta.

The theft reportedly happened just before 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at the store on North H Street.

Police say the thieves concealed 216 items of makeup, cologne and perfumes, and left the store without paying.

Lompoc Police Department Ulta theft suspect captured on surveillance on July 17, 2026, in Lompoc.

It's believed the suspects are sisters and that they are responsible for several other thefts throughout the state, according to Ulta's asset protection system.

Police are asking anyone with information that could identify the suspects to call (805) 736-2341.