Lompoc Police warn of illegal fireworks surge ahead of July 4th

As Independence Day approaches, the Lompoc Police Department on Friday reported a rise in illegal fireworks activity across the city and reminding residents to follow local safety rules.

Within the Lompoc, only “safe and sane” fireworks are permitted, and they may be used only between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

All other fireworks are illegal and present serious risks, including fires, injuries, and property damage.

Officials are also urging residents not to use 911 for non-emergency fireworks complaints.

Instead, community members should report illegal activity through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app’s “Fireworks” feature or by calling the non-emergency line at (805) 736-2341.

This year, the department will also deploy drones to help identify locations where illegal fireworks are being set off, improving response efforts and enforcement.

People caught using illegal fireworks may face citations of up to $1,500.