Lompoc Public Library now taking food donations to help families in need

The Lompoc Public Library is partnering with the Lompoc Food Pantry to help local families in need.

If you want to donate you can either use the drop-off box for non-perishable items at the main library at 501 E. North Avenue or donations can be dropped off during the library’s regular hours.

The Lompoc Food Pantry says they are in need of the following:

· Canned fruits, vegetables, and soups

· Rice, pasta, and cereal

· Peanut butter and other canned proteins

All donations will go directly to the Lompoc Food Pantry to help residents facing food insecurity.

If you have questions you are asked to contact the Lompoc Public Library at (805) 875-8775.