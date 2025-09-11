Lompoc residents react to potential naural gas pilot project

A state law passed in 2024 could change how some California communities use natural gas and Lompoc may be one of them.

Senate Bill 1221 allows utilities to launch pilot programs that “retire” natural gas systems in certain neighborhoods, as long as there’s an adequate substitute energy source available. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and move the state closer to its climate targets.

At the August 19 Lompoc City Council meeting, city leaders were shown a SoCalGas map that includes Lompoc as part of a potential pilot project. While the map has been submitted, the proposal has not yet been approved by state regulators.

Mayor James Mosby said the City is paying close attention to what comes next.

“Somebody from Sacramento actually sent me the information, and I sent it to the city manager a little bit before that, [and said], 'Hey, what's going on? We probably should investigate this and see what's going on for the people of Lompoc',” Mosby said.

For longtime Lompoc resident John Burke, who has lived in the city since 1980, the possibility of switching away from natural gas is troubling.

“We don’t like cooking with electric. For one thing, my wife hates that. And, we had it at a couple places that we were stationed and we hated it. But the cost is a lot more with electricity than natural gas,” Burke said.

Burke said he worries the transition would especially impact people on fixed or low incomes.

“The cost, I think, would be the primary detriment. We have a lot of apartment buildings here in town, and… a lot of farmworkers who wouldn’t be able to afford the electricity. Yeah, it would not be a good thing for Lompoc,” he added.

Others see potential benefits, but share concerns about how the transition would be handled.

Community resident Ashley Costa said she relies on natural gas for her stove, water heater, and even an outdoor fireplace. Still, she thinks electrification could eventually be positive if resources are provided.

“I use natural gas in my stove, in my kitchen, and for my water heater, and we also have a little outdoor fireplace… converting to electric overall I think as a net benefit. The concern that I have is that it would be an unfunded mandate,” Costa said.

Costa added that phasing in the changes and offering incentives could make the transition more realistic for working families.

For Doug Bradley, who lives just north of Lompoc, the issue raises questions about efficiency and whether switching off gas actually achieves the state’s goals.

“Well, I have a question that comes immediately to mind, which is that since most of the electricity that’s generated is from natural gas-fired generation plants, it seems that you’re converting one fuel into electricity and then selling it back in place of the fuel that you would have burned in the first place,” Bradley said.

Bradley said he sees potential health benefits from eliminating indoor gas appliances, but is hesitant about making the change without more information.

SoCalGas did not make anyone available for an interview, leaving questions unanswered about how many homes could be affected in Lompoc or what alternative energy sources might be offered if the pilot moves forward.

Mayor Mosby said ensuring reliable service is his top priority.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making sure Lompoc residents have affordable and reliable energy no matter what the source is,” he said.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still in the process of reviewing maps submitted by utilities and has not approved any pilot projects under SB 1221.