Lompoc Summer Reading Program rewards readers with prizes and more

The Lompoc Library's month-long Summer Reading Program kicked off at the start of July with the overall goal of getting children excited about reading.

Organizer Diana Bentle says the program has gone really well this year.

“We’ve had a huge turnout, especially for our children’s craft events, as well as for our lunches. We ran out of meals our very first week, but we quickly learned from our mistakes and made sure to order more so that the community is being fed and they don’t have to worry about going hungry, and they have a safe space to do so,” she said.

Children were challenged to read at least 600 minutes by July 31 to be entered into a grand prize drawing. Prizes included an iPad, a Stanley Cup with extra goodies, a Kindle Fire 7 and more. Everyone involved received a free book.

While the Summer Reading Program is wrapping up at the end of this month, the Lompoc Library also has a year-long "Stack 'Em Up" challenge that's currently underway. To learn more and sign up, click here.

