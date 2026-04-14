Lompoc to host 'Community Resilience Night'

The City of Lompoc is set to host a GLI Community Resilience Night event on Friday, May 8.

It will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center at 1120 W Ocean Avenue.

The free, family-friendly event will focus on community resources, climate resilience, and local engagement, according to a press release from the City.

Community members will reportedly have the chance to meet local organizations and learn about projects and resources that support resilience in Lompoc, including wildfire preparedness, air quality, extreme heat, and more.

Free food will be available for the first 200 attendees, according to the City.

The City of Lompoc is hosting GLI Community Resilience Night in collaboration with multiple agencies, such as C4 Lompoc and the Wildfire Resilience Collaborative.

No registration is required, and community members can drop in at any time during the event.