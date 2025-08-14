Lompoc Valley Arts Council saved from closure after nearly 40 years

The Lompoc Valley Arts Council has been a cornerstone of the city’s creative community since 1986, promoting everything from visual and performing arts to literary and culinary traditions. But after nearly 40 years, the council was on the verge of shutting down until a group of residents stepped in to keep it alive.

Former president Don Adams said the council originally formed to provide insurance coverage and an umbrella plan for various arts organizations in Lompoc. Over time, the mission grew to include hosting quarterly meetings with guest artists, financially sponsoring community projects, and helping smaller groups get their ideas off the ground.

“We were just about ready to dissolve and we suddenly got volunteers to take over the organization, and we’re very happy about that,” Adams said.

Adams, who first joined the council as treasurer in 2010 before serving as president for 15 years, said the decision to step down was not easy. He described years of working to promote all forms of art in the Lompoc Valley, including notable projects like the Creative Crosswalks initiative outside the Lompoc Museum.

“It’s had its ups and downs, some of the gatherings that we had, especially when we invited the artists to come in and speak, that’s a nice thing to learn the life and how someone enters into the arts world,” he said.

When it became clear the old board could no longer continue, Adams said the final meeting was meant to close the doors for good. But that night, a new team raised their hands to take over.

Robert Morey, a local educator and cultural organizer, accepted the role of president. He said the transition happened quickly but with a clear purpose.

“It’s been exciting. I believe in what we’re doing and what Don started with,” Morey said.

He sees the Arts Council as a space where residents can bring ideas and find support to make them a reality.

“We need the community to dream, to come up with ideas. We can do grant research, we can find funding, and we can help support because we are a 501(c)(3),” he said.

Morey said part of his vision is to host pop-up galleries in vacant storefronts, larger fundraisers to support local projects, and events that help Lompoc embrace its cultural identity.

“When we create a community that has culture and arts, the quality of life in that community improves,” Morey said.

For artist and community leader Jasmine Gonzalez, the council’s revival is personal. She co-founded the city’s monthly Artwalk, which pairs small businesses with local artists to create evening events in downtown Lompoc.

“I think art is important not just for Lompoc, but for every city. I think it brings the community together. When things are really scary, it’s nurtured in your communities when you come together and you show each other stuff, and that happens at events,” Gonzalez said.

Her grassroots events began with the Pop Mamas Social Club, which evolved from an idea for a pottery studio into a creative social network that hosted fairs with dozens of vendors, live music and food trucks.

“We decided to just be the underdogs and start events, bringing people together and showing them what they could do in the community,” she said.

Gonzalez believes the new Arts Council board will be another way to unite artists, residents and organizations.

“It’s just another arm of support in this long journey of Lompoc trying to find its way. It’s about coming together and making sure that we stay connected and communicate,” she said.

The new board plans to meet every other month, with updates on meeting dates, events and projects posted on the council’s Facebook page. Morey emphasized he wants residents to know they’re welcome to share ideas at any time, whether at official meetings or simply by stopping them on the street.