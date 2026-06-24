Lompoc Valley Flower Festival marks 73rd year with “America in Bloom: 250 Years” celebration

Lompoc is preparing to host the 73rd Annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival, a long-standing community tradition that honors the region’s deep roots in the flower-growing industry.

The four-day event is set to return to Ryon Memorial Park from June 25 to June 28, featuring a patriotic theme titled "America in Bloom: 250 Years," which acknowledges both the valley’s agricultural history and our nation’s semiquincentennial .

Organized by the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Festival Association, the festival dates back to the 1950s and has since evolved into an annual tradition for the community.

The event features a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday with vibrant floats, marching bands, equestrian units, and drill teams. Each float is crafted by local organizations, which ultimately highlights the region’s connection to flowers and nature in general.

The festival at the park includes a carnival, live music, food vendors, shopping, and more.

Further information about the event schedule and festival attractions can be found at this link.