Lompoc Valley Medical Center donates defibrillator to local youth soccer league

Lompoc Valley Medical Center donated a defibrillator and 100 first-aid kits to the Local Youth Soccer Organization. The organization serves about 1,000 kids in the Lompoc Valley.

Organizers say medical staff were at River Bend Park training on Saturday training coaches on how to use the life-saving equipment. Additionally, they taught basic first aid and concussion recognition.

Officials say the donation will help the league meet the Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act, which requires youth sports organizations to have defibrillators by 2028.