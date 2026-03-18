Lompoc woman arrested after deputies say fentanyl is found hidden in car speaker

A traffic stop on Highway 101 led to the arrest of a Lompoc woman and the seizure of more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:35 a.m. on March 15, deputies say they observed a car traveling northbound on Highway 101 near the Summerland off-ramp that was failing to maintain its lane.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lompoc resident Erica Racheal Ruvalcaba.

Deputies say they noticed signs that Ruvalcaba was driving under the influence of drugs.

According to authorities a search of her vehicle turned up approximately 2 pounds and 6 ounces of fentanyl hidden inside a subwoofer speaker, along with approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine and used methamphetamine pipes.

Ruvalcaba was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

She is being held on enhanced bail of $500,000 and faces the following charges: