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Lompoc woman arrested after deputies say fentanyl is found hidden in car speaker

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Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
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A traffic stop on Highway 101 led to the arrest of a Lompoc woman and the seizure of more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:35 a.m. on March 15, deputies say they observed a car traveling northbound on Highway 101 near the Summerland off-ramp that was failing to maintain its lane.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lompoc resident Erica Racheal Ruvalcaba.

Deputies say they noticed signs that Ruvalcaba was driving under the influence of drugs.

According to authorities a search of her vehicle turned up approximately 2 pounds and 6 ounces of fentanyl hidden inside a subwoofer speaker, along with approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine and used methamphetamine pipes.

Ruvalcaba was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

She is being held on enhanced bail of $500,000 and faces the following charges:

  • Driving under the influence of drugs
  • Possession of fentanyl for sale
  • Transportation or sale of a controlled substance 
  • Possession of methamphetamine 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 
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