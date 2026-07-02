Lompoc's first Chick-fil-A and a new Toyota dealership approved for North H Street

Lompoc’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant and a new Toyota dealership are moving forward after receiving approval from the Lompoc Planning Commission, marking two major commercial developments for the city’s North H Street corridor.

Commissioners voted unanimously during their June meeting to approve both projects, which are now moving through the permitting process.

The proposed Chick-fil-A would be built on a 2.52-acre site at 1025 N. H St. within the Palm Square Shopping Center. Plans call for a 4,847-square-foot restaurant featuring dual drive-thru lanes, indoor dining, an indoor play area, outdoor seating, parking and landscaping.

The restaurant would be constructed on a vacant portion of the shopping center that was created after parts of the property were demolished in 2022 and 2023. The site is not an existing building conversion, but rather a new standalone restaurant.

The proposal would bring the fast food chain’s first location to Lompoc.

Residents say they’re excited about the prospect of having more dining options closer to home.

“I think that’s pretty cool,” said Lompoc resident Jordan Pace. “I’m all for new things, especially in Lompoc. Not really a lot to do in general, so I think anything new is welcomed, at least by me.”

Another resident, Julie Menicucci, said she sees the project as part of the city’s continued growth.

“I think the retail and restaurants need to catch up,” Menicucci said. “So I’m actually very happy to hear about the Chick-fil-A.”

The second project would bring a new Toyota dealership to 1036 N. H St., replacing the former Gemini Twin Theater and Alfie’s restaurant buildings.

According to city planning documents, the project includes construction of an approximately 34,661-square-foot facility featuring a two-story showroom, office space, a service center with 12 service bays, a car wash and detailing area, parking and landscaping.

City officials say the new dealership is expected to serve as a second, expanded Toyota location in Lompoc and is not expected to replace the existing Toyota dealership on Ocean Avenue.

During the Planning Commission meeting, Toyota representative Jacob Weintraub described the project as a significant investment in the community that would redevelop several long-vacant buildings.

The owner of thecPalm Square Shopping Center, Alan Gottlieb, told commissioners his team has been working with Chick-fil-A since March 2025 and believes the project will bring new energy to the shopping center.

“We’re really excited about it,” Gottlieb said during the meeting. “We think it’s a great addition to the shopping center and to the community.”

Gottlieb added that the development complements other planned improvements at the center, including the future arrival of Spencer’s Fresh Markets.

City of Lompoc Community Relations Manager and Public Information Officer Emily Pruitt said both projects represent continued economic development for the city.

“It’s a great opportunity and investment in the community,” Pruitt said. “It’s great for the City of Lompoc and for these businesses to recognize the potential for business that our community has here.”

Pruitt said neither project is required to go before the city council. Instead, both developments will move through the city’s permitting and plan review process.

According to the city, Chick-fil-A has already submitted grading and building permit applications and is currently in plan check. The proposed Toyota dealership has not yet submitted its grading and building permit applications.

While no construction timeline has been announced, city officials say they will continue reviewing plans as both projects move forward.

For many residents, the projects are a sign of continued investment and growth in Lompoc.

“I think it’s great,” Menicucci said. “Any growth, I’m pro growth for our town.”

