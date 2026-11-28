The Lompoc Valley Historical Society is inviting community members to explore a historic Victorian house that has been decorated in antique Christmas decor for the holiday season.

The historic Lompoc house was built in 1875 and was one of the first houses to be built in the area. Local residents will now be able to take in the landmark during an open house on Saturday, November 27.

“Over time, so many of the other Victorian houses in Lompoc have been lost to development and changes in community needs,” said Steve Junak, a board member of the Lompoc Valley Historical Society.

The open house will start at 10 a.m., with more opportunities for visits on December 5 and 12. It is located at 207 North L Street in Lompoc.