Lontime Lompoc Valley Medical Center board president, 'steadfast leader' dies

A man who served on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) Board of Directors for more than four decades has passed away.

Hospital officials say Frank Signorelli died Friday.

Originally appointed to fill a vacancy on the hospital’s board of trustees in 1973, he ended up helping guide the hospital’s growth and success for the next 42 years, following re-election 11 consecutive times, according to a press release from LVMC.

He served as board president from 1976 until 2014 and his photo is featured on the Lompoc healthcare history mural located at the hospital's entrance.

“During his tenure, he saw the district’s budget grow from an annual budget of $2.4 million into more than $60 million annually at the time of his retirement,” the release stated.

“Frank’s impact will live on through the generations of patients, families and staff who walk through the doors of our facilities every day,” LVMC Chief Executive Officer Yvette Cope, MSN, said in the press release. “His vision shaped this organization and his legacy is etched into the fabric of LVMC.”

A 1954 graduate of Lompoc High School, Signorelli was a carpenter and reportedly opened his own contracting business in 1964.

“Frank's leadership legacy will be marked by his wisdom and calm,” said current LVMC Board Chair Leslie Kelly in the release. “His influence on the board was always unselfishly directing us towards what is best for the community. His knowledge of construction was invaluable when we took on the challenge of building a new hospital. He was a true gentleman.”

Former long-time CEO Jim Raggio says the community is lucky to have had Signorelli at the helm during the early years.

“Frank was a ‘Steady Eddy’ during the most difficult times in the healthcare district’s history. I remember Frank and (former board member) Ray Down telling me there were times in the 70s they had to meet with the CEO to decide what purveyors to pay that week. To take the healthcare district from those times to what it is now required steady and focused people coupled with tremendous governance. Frank was the epitome of that,” Raggio said in the release, adding that Signorelli’s commitment wasn’t just to the hospital but also to his family and the entire community.

“The community is very fortunate for his 41 years of steady leadership on the governing board and should always appreciate his contribution to the success of Lompoc Healthcare District,” Raggio said.

“Known for quick decision making and building a consensus, Signorelli treated staff and leadership alike with honor and dignity. He was instrumental in the opening of the now-50-year-old Comprehensive Care Center and was a leader in the successful $81 million bond election campaign to build the current LVMC hospital, which opened in 2010.” the release stated, adding that when he retired in 2014, Signorelli said he always had one motto in mind: “Do what’s best for the patient.”

Information on funeral services has not yet been announced.

