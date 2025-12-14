Military kids at Vandenberg SFB get early Christmas gift thanks to local biking group

Christmas came early for the children of some military families stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, thanks to The Village Dirtbags.

For the past 18 years, the group of local mountain biking enthusiasts has helped put bikes into the hands of children on base through its Christmas Bikes for Kids event.

Saturday’s event at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church outside Lompoc provided new, high-end bikes and helmets, purchased through Main Street Cycles in Santa Maria, to around 75 children.

The Village Dirtbags worked to assemble the bikes earlier this month. The bikes were then tagged and lined up, waiting to be handed out to children pre-selected through the Family Readiness Center on base.

KSBY Newly-assembled bikes lined up, waiting to be handed out to children during The Village Dirtbags' Christmas Bikes for Kids event.

One of the founding members of The Village Dirtbags, Roger McConnell, says many of the group’s members have been very involved in the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village communities for years, coaching children’s sporting teams and more. The group wanted to find a way to give back that was special and came up with the idea of giving out bikes.

Organizers say in 2006, 12 bikes and helmets were given out. That’s since grown to 75 this year, with more than 2,100 bikes given to children in total.

During Saturday’s event, children received their bike and helmet, met with a team for any final adjustments needed, and then had the opportunity to take a photo with their new bike and Santa.

McConnell says generous donations from the community and loyal donors help make this event possible, with McConnell describing the efforts of all involved as “magical.”

For more information on The Village Dirtbags, which was recognized with a community service award from the base last year, click here.