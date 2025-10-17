Missing Vandenberg Village girl seen as recently as August, officials say

Confirmed reports show a missing Vandenberg Village girl was seen as recently as late this summer.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a search for Melodee Buzzard, 9, had been launched after a school administrator reported her absence for a prolonged period of time.

Deputies reportedly tried to contact the girl and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their home on the 500 block of Mars Avenue, but the child was not there, and sheriff’s officials say there was no clear explanation provided for her whereabouts.

Wednesday evening, detectives said they had been unable to confirm any recent sightings of Melodee, with the last verified contact with her being approximately one year ago.

A photo provided of the girl was reportedly taken two years ago. Extended family members said they also did not have recent photos of the girl due to her mother not allowing them to see her for more than four years now.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office reports that with help from the Lompoc Unified School District, detectives have confirmed Melodee was seen as recently as August.

Melodee was reportedly being homeschooled, according to the sheriff's office. Prior to that, the school district says Melodee was most recently enrolled at Buena Vista Elementary.

“Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn’t right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation,” Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Criminal Investigations Division said in a press release, adding, “This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we’re closer to understanding what happened to Melodee.” Thursday, the sheriff’s office was collecting surveillance footage from neighbors.

WATCH: Neighbors, family concerned following Vandenberg Village 9-year-old’s disappearance

KSBY community reporter Crystal Bermudez attempted to contact Ashlee Buzzard Thursday afternoon after she was seen getting out of her car and going into the home, but she did not respond.

The sheriff’s office says detectives continue following up on the case, working to “locate Melodee and ensure her safety,” adding that her mother has been uncooperative with investigators. The sheriff's office adds the case only a missing person investigation at this time and not a criminal case.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any type of contact with her in the past year to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.