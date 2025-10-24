Mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard opens door to officials for first time

New developments emerged in the case of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard from Vandenberg Village as her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, opened her front door to officials for the first time since authorities announced the girl was missing.

According to our community reporter, Crystal Bermudez, Ashlee Buzzard answered her door this afternoon and was served some kind of papers, which she was asked to sign. This marks the first time she has opened her door to anyone since the missing person case began.

Child welfare services have made repeated visits to the home, including earlier in the day, but Ashlee had never answered the door during previous attempts.

Melodee was reported missing on October 14 after school administrators noted her prolonged absence from an independent studies program. Local, state, and federal agencies are all involved in the investigation.