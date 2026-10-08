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Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Lompoc

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Lompoc Police Department
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A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Lompoc on Thursday morning, October 8.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched to an accident in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcycle driver sustained severe injuries in the crash and was administered medical aid by police and medical personnel. However, police say the driver died at the scene after lifesaving efforts.

The driver of the car was not injured; however, a passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Lompoc Police Department.

East Ocean Ave. was temporarily closed in both directions for the investigation.

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