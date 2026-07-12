New community resource center opens in Lompoc

Micah Mission celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new community resource center in Lompoc.

The center was named The H.U.B., standing for "Hope, Unity, and Bridges." Officials say the center will serve as a resource for people facing hardship to access meals, showers, clothing, and referrals to community partners.

For many years, people in Lompoc have had to navigate multiple agencies in different locations to access help. But, The H.U.B. hopes to serve as a central resource to support long-term stability and well being.