New Hangar 7 owner aims to bring Lompoc community together

A new place in Lompoc is opening its doors with one goal: To bring community members together in the downtown area.

Hangar 7 Social House features a Central Coast-inspired menu that includes wood-fired pizzas, cocktails and more than 35 local wines and 14 local beers on tap.

The business is hoping to become the go-to hangout spot where community members can grab a meal after work, catch up with friends and enjoy live music every Saturday night from various local musicians.

Other things are also being planned, like community Q&A-type events on SpaceX and its launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“This is my vision and I'm seeing it come together and seeing everybody come here to experience what I've been trying… what I've been working so hard to put together,” said Hangar 7 owner Juan Magana. “We've gotten a lot of great feedback, and that they appreciate the staying open late… the bringing in the live music."

Magana says the previous owners were only open 12 hours a week. “I saw this place as a great place where the community can come out and hang out and lounge,” adding, “I saw this as a project for something that could be good for Lompoc.”

Open until 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, he says they offer a place where people can come together in a relaxed atmosphere that’s not your typical restaurant setting, describing his place as a “chill, relaxed environment where it feels like just going to a friend's house.”

Magana says he's open to feedback on what the community would like to see.

Hangar 7 Social House is located at 107 W. Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.