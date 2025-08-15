New mural unveiled at Lompoc High School

Locals unveiled a brand-new mural at Lompoc High School on Thursday.

The group Future for Lompoc Youth hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their 2025 mural project.

Students from the Lompoc Unified School District worked together for five weeks to create a mural that represents youth creativity, hope, and community pride.

Local artist Vantsa guided them through the full mural-making process, from brainstorming and sketching to design and preparation and finally to execution.

"I enjoyed watching the dedication from the students. You know, watching the dedication for them to show up every day and put in the work, and get excited about doing something like this. It was all worth it," said Chuck Madson, Future for Lompoc Youth Executive Director.

Thursday's dedication ceremony also featured comments from project leaders and the student artists.

