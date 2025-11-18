New Vandenberg Village health center expected to open in 2026

Plans are moving forward for a new health center in Vandenberg Village, thanks to a $1 million donation from the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

The donation was made to Lompoc Valley Medical Center last week. Hospital officials say the money will go toward phase one of the Village Center, located next to CoastHills at the corner of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Constellation Avenue.

The center will offer walk-in, urgent care, primary care and specialty services with a goal of eventually providing a lab draw station and X-ray.

During the foundation’s annual meeting last week, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Yvette Cope said the number of clinic visits to Lompoc Health’s two multispecialty clinics has more than doubled in the past five years, adding that there have been more than 105,000 patient visits in just the last year.

“We have been steadily increasing the number of healthcare providers in our Lompoc Health clinics but realized several years ago that we would eventually reach capacity regarding the space available for new physicians,” Cope said.

“The clinic will be a great addition for our community and a very positive addition to the Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and the Vandenberg Space Force Base area,” said Foundation President Alice Milligan. “We encourage others to consider joining us toward meeting the first goal of $3 million as we look forward to its opening in 2026.”

Cope noted the importance of the foundation’s involvement.

“The healthcare industry has dramatically changed over the past few years and reliance on Foundations to fund major capital projects is crucial,” Cope said. “And you all have accepted this challenge with passion and vision. Thank you. We will do this – together.”

The project’s first phase includes 8,000 square-feet of space that will hold 14 exam rooms and support five to seven providers, according to a hospital spokesperson, who says phase two would be similar in size, adding 16 exam rooms and incorporating specialty care, more primary care and occupational medicine.

Once complete, the space would have a total of 36 rooms.

Three construction bids are expected to be presented to the hospital’s board of directors this week.

The center is expected to open in the summer of 2026.

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation was established in 1990 and “works to ensure continued access to modern, high-quality healthcare services in the Lompoc Valley by supporting capital improvements at LVMC.”