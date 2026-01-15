Next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to trigger sonic boom

SpaceX is targeting Friday night for its next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 35-minute launch window for the NROL-105 mission opens at 8:18 p.m.

If the launch of the government satellites doesn’t happen, SpaceX will try again Saturday, beginning at 8:04 p.m.

This is the second flight for the first-stage booster. Following the launch, the booster will land back at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, creating a sonic boom many people in the nearby area may hear.

You can watch a live webcast of the mission starting about 10 minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

The mission marks the third launch of the year for SpaceX from Vandenberg and the 12th NROL launch since 2024.

In 2025, SpaceX launched more than 60 rockets from the West Coast base.

