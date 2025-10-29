Next planned SpaceX launch will mark 8 from Vandenberg this month

SpaceX is gearing up for its eighth launch of the month from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 that will deliver 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) on Thursday sometime between 1:06 and 5:06 p.m. The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 28 previous times and is expected to launch on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff. It can be viewed on SpaceX's X account and website.

There have been more than 50 SpaceX launches from Vandenberg so far this year.

The aerospace company has been given approval to double its launches from the West Coast Base starting next year.

