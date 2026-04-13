Next SpaceX launch from Vandenberg SFB planned for Tuesday

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday night for its next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The four-hour window for the launch that will send 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is between 7 and 11 p.m., according to SpaceX.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 20 times previously, primarily on Starlink missions. It is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be watched on SpaceX's website and on X @SpaceX. The launch will mark the fourth for SpaceX from Vandenberg so far this month.