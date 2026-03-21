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Pedestrian killed in Highway 101 crash near Los Alamos

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(Source: Raycom Media)
Police on Friday shot and killed a suspected robber who opened fire on officers during a Southern California freeway chase, authorities said.
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A fatal traffic crash on Highway 101 left one person dead. At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the freeway near Alisos Canyon by Los Alamos.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man from Hueytown, Alabama, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say they are not releasing his name until the family is notified. The initial investigation indicated the pedestrian was on the northbound lanes of the freeway when he was hit by the car. However, the moments leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the California Highway Patrol Santa Maria Office at (805)-608-6310

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