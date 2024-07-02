Pioneer Park in Lompoc reopens with some new additions

Pioneer Park in Lompoc is back open with some new additions.

Closed since April for upgrades that included replacing the playground equipment, the five-acres park located off Pine Avenue now includes fitness stations and an inclusive playground for children.

“It’s really fun now. My favorite part is the thing where you push people and the spinning thing," said Serenity Lopez of Lompoc.

Community members voted on the park’s final design.

“We came up with a few design options and we put those out on social media and we allowed the community to pick what they wanted,” said Christie Alarcon with the City's planning department.

The $1.2 million renovation project also includes renovations to the ballfield. While the City anticipates that work to last into early next year, people are enjoying the park’s reopening.

"I think it brought a lot of joy to a lot of the kids in the neighborhood especially. I run a daycare. It's something to look forward to come out and hang out. Something more for us to do," said Carmen Castillo of Lompoc.

Tuesday's reopening served as a kick-off celebration to Parks and Recreation Month.