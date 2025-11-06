Popular churro shop opens second Central Coast location

If you're a fan of churros, there's a new spot in Lompoc where you can get your fix.

Churros 805 just launched their second location at 425 North H Street.

The grand opening was this past Saturday, and they plan to be open every day of the week.

"It's interesting cause you wouldn't believe that churros sell this much. It's, you know, it's a little thing, it seems simple, but people love it so much that, you know, we sell and sell and sell. People can't get tired of them," said Sebastian Robles, Churros 805 co-owner.

The churro shop's original location is on North Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria and is open Thursday through Sunday.

