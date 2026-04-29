Power outage impacting PG&E customers in Vandenberg Village area

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - Power at Buena Vista Elementary was restored shortly after 9 a.m.

According to PG&E, 486 customers remained without power with full restoration expected by 10 a.m.

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UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) - PG&E said that by 8:30 a.m., power was back on for around half of the impacted customers.

PG&E states that around 7:30 a.m., crews working on a planned power pole replacement project along the 300 block of Rigel Avenue came across an equipment issue. The utility company states that customers were being switched to another power source during the repairs.

Allan Hancock College tells KSBY that the Lompoc campus has power and classes are taking place as scheduled.

A Buena Vista Elementary staff member says the school was without power as of 8:43 a.m., but that classes were still taking place.

Cabrillo High School was also reportedly without power.

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ORIGINAL STORY: A power outage was impacting more than 2,000 PG&E customers outside Lompoc Wednesday morning.

According to PG&E, the outage began at around 7:35 a.m. and as of 8 a.m., was impacting 2,113 customers from Highway 1 to the Country Club in Vandenberg Village and a little further south near Ken Adam Park.

While an exact cause has not been released, PG&E’s online information for the outage said crews were evaluating the electrical system to “identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs.” The status was then updated to say that power was shut off as part of the repair process.

Restoration was expected by around 10 a.m., although some customers had power restored by 8:18 a.m.

KSBY has reached out for additional information and is waiting to hear back.