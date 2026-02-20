Power restored in Lompoc

UPDATE (5:08 p.m.) - Power was restored by 5 p.m. No word on the cause.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: A power outage was impacting some people in Lompoc on Thursday afternoon.

The City of Lompoc says it’s aware of an outage impacting the west side of town.

Street lights along Pine, North and College at H Street were also without power as of 4:40 p.m. Traffic along H Street appeared to be backing up.

A City spokesperson says crews are responding to the outage.

No word on how many customers are impacted or when power may be back on.

The City of Lompoc's Electric Division manages the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the city.