Protesters gather outside the home of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard

On Thursday, Dec. 18, A small protest gathered outside the Vandenberg Village home of Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. Melodee has been missing since October 9, and authorities say the case remains an active missing child investigation.

Santa Clarita resident Natasha George says, "We want answers and see where Melodee is we want her home we want her home for Christmas. All these lovely people out here are moms you know we just want to help her bring Melodee back home safe."

Protesters say their goal is to keep the public’s attention on the case. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation is still active and ongoing.