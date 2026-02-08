Resource fair connects community members with essential services

CommUnify hosted its fourth annual 211 Community Day Celebration at the Lompoc Dick DeWees Center, bringing together more than 50 organizations for a community resource fair. Attendees connected with a wide range of services, from health care and haircuts to kids' activities and entertainment.

Sandra Bean, a Lompoc resident, shared, “It's just fun meeting people. And yeah, you can find out if you have some kind of mental health thing. I think they have something for people who need help with their pets. But they tested my vision, and my glasses still work."

The event also offered free vision screenings, mental health assessments, and food for participants.