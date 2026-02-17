Restaurant Week kicks off in Lompoc

Lompoc's annual Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, offering diners the chance to explore the city's culinary scene with special prix-fixe meals for $20.26, plus tax and tip.

The seven-day celebration of local cuisine features 11 participating restaurants, including Old Town Kitchen & Bar at 319 E Ocean Avenue.

KSBY spoke with the restaurant's owner, Tony Magaña, to learn how the promotion impacts his business.

"It gives us a great opportunity to be able to meet new people and new clients that come in. And it's just an awesome time. It brings out people to try the different menus that other restaurants are offering, along with mine," said Magaña.

Lompoc Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, offering various dining options including meals for one, two-for-one deals, special events, and wine or beer flights with food pairings.

Below is the list of participating restaurants for 2026:

