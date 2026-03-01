Restrictions go into effect at Vandenberg beaches starting Sunday

Seasonal restrictions aimed at protecting the Western snowy plover will go into effect at Surf Beach and Ocean Park this Sunday, March 1.

According to officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base, under the Endangered Species Act, the restrictions are required at all of the base’s beaches each year between March 1 and September 30.

The plover is considered a threatened species. During the bird’s nesting season, access to certain areas of the beaches is restricted. Dogs, horses, and kite flying are also prohibited.

Violations are tracked and anyone caught entering a restricted area can be fined up to $5,000. Anyone found responsible for crushing eggs or chicks can face fines up to $50,000 and jail time. A high number of violations can result in beach closures.